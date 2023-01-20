BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky is reveling in his new role as a dad, after he and Rihanna welcomed their baby last summer.

“It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things,” the rapper gushed during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, as reported by People.

“I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” he continued.

“Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole other perspective,” he added.

“But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby,” he added.

“And I can’t even explain it, man,” he shared. “You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Back in December, Rihanna shared an adorable video of the couple’s son, on TikTok.