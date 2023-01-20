Olivia Jade’s biggest fan and now her cooking partner is her mom Lori Loughlin.

Olivia posted a new cooking video on YouTube featuring Loughlin. Olivia starts the video by disclosing that her mom would accompany her to cook for the day.

Loughlin also discloses in the video that she has a new film coming up called “Great American Family.”

The mother-daughter duo are all fun and smiles while making some delicious food together. Watch the video to see what’s cooking.

Olivia Jade’s web videos first gained her supporters, but the college admissions controversy that led to her parents’ admission to fraud charges in May 2020 made her more well-known to the general public. The couple was charged with using bribes to guarantee the acceptance of their daughters to the University of Southern California.