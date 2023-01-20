Miley Cyrus is thanking her fans for the breakout success of her latest single, “Flowers.”

The international pop superstar posted a ‘thank you’ message on Instagram this Friday to her “amazing fans” for helping break one of Spotify’s most prestigious records.

Spotify confirmed that the feel-good anthem had the biggest single streaming week of any track in history earlier this week. The song amassed over 96 million listens in just a week since its Jan. 12 release date.

The song is blooming into a massive success for the 30-year-old songstress as it bursts to the top of Spotify’s global top 50 streaming chart making it one of the first huge hits of the year.

“Flowers” could potentially reign on Taylor Swift’s parade at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, as it has the possibility of debuting at the top spot next week.

Fans have helped plant the seeds of “Flower”‘s viral success with many theories that have connected the lyrics and video to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.