Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying her date night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash.

The actress stepped out for the special event in Santa Monica with her husband Michael Douglas in tow.

She even shared a video from the event to Instagram with the caption, “Although I am Welsh, I just love a good Scottish Burns Night!”

“Supporting the Clans and @bafta thank you to my dear friend @therossking and the most beautiful girl in the world, my bestie @charleybluebell who created the most sumptuous event! Best date night!” she continued.

The annual event raises funds for BAFTAs education and inclusion programs in North America. Take That singer Gary Barlow attended for a special performance at the gala.

The actress donned a gorgeous gold sequined dress with a satiny black skirt while Douglas opted for a classic navy suit and tie.