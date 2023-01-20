Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kissed Wonders as they rode down an escalator together. A second photo showed the former “Saturday Night Live” star grinning immediately following the smooch, in the images shared by ET.

The pair appeared to have a great time at the amusement park, and were photographed holding hands throughout their visit.