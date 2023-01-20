Click to share this via email

Shay Mooney and wife Hannah are welcoming a new addition to the family.

The Dan + Shay singer took to social media to announce the arrival of their newborn baby boy, Abram Shay Mooney, born on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

This is the third child for the couple, who are also parents of sons Asher and Ames.

“Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. ❤️,” he wrote in the caption for the post, which featured a video of the baby shortly after his birth.

In the video, the singer can be seen with his newborn son laying on his chest.

Mooney is seen rubbing his son’s head while softly singing the duo’s 2020 hit “When I Pray for You”.