Apple TV+ teams up with Timothée Chalamet

In its new branding campaign, “Call Me With Timothée Chalamet,” Apple TV+ has partnered with Timothée Chalamet to highlight its original programming and star-studded lineup.

In the advertisement, Chalamet is seen being completely enamoured with Apple TV+ and gushing over shows like “Causeway,” “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” and the Emmy Award-winning Jason Sudeikis comedy “Ted Lasso.” Chalamet starts to ponder why he has yet to be cast in an Apple TV+ role.

As Chalamet watches Apple TV+ shows while at home alone, in a car with onlookers, at a press conference, and even in a spa, he begins to daydream about potential acting roles.

A comparable commercial from the previous year had the actor Jon Hamm behaving enviously since he isn’t included in any Apple TV+ material. Hamm joined the cast of “The Morning Show” for its third season, which is expected to premiere later this year on Apple TV+.