“Joyland” is blossoming at the box office.

Saim Sadiq’s “Joyland” that made history as the first Pakistani film to be chosen in Cannes and shortlisted by the Oscars is slated to screen around the world.

“Joyland,” which is a sexual revolution story, is presently showing in French theatres and is being distributed by Condor. The film has already made over $1 million at the box office, setting a record for a Pakistani production.

Later this year, Oscilloscope intends to distribute the movie in traditional theatres in the US. It is now showing at Sundance in the Spotlight section.

“To see our labor of love receiving the immense support and critical acclaim of the industry, and then have that translated to global audiences across theaters around the world — it’s been an extraordinary journey I couldn’t have imagined,” said Sadiq. “Having our film approach the $1 million mark in France is truly momentous!