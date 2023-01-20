Taylor Kinney will be stepping away from his role as Kelly Severide on the NBC drama “Chicago Fire” due to a personal matter.

Kinney has starred in the Dick Wolf series for over a decade since its debut in 2012. He has also appeared on all the show’s spin-offs, “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” and the short-lived “Chicago Justice.”

Kinney will be joining other notable exits. Jesse Spencer left the show in 2021 after 200 episodes, although he returned for a brief cameo in the Season 10 finale.

Jesse Lee Soffer also made his final appearance on the series in an October episode after leading the show for 10 seasons.

The show’s co-creator Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment at the end of Season 11.

“Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” said Haas to Variety in November, speaking of both the Wolf Entertainment shows he’s apart of.