Shia LaBeouf is nearly unrecognizable in his latest acting gig.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actor was spotted wearing a white toga paired with gold accessories while shooting scenes for Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” in Atlanta, Georgia.

The flowy white number was paired with a gold corset and matching sky-high stilettos with straps that wrapped around his legs. The look was accessorized with costume jewellery and a small gold handbag and his curly locks were tucked under an elaborate headpiece. Elsewhere, LaBeouf sported a full face of makeup, including drawn-on eyebrows, and black nail polish.

Shia LaBeouf on set of “Megalopolis”. — Photo: Mega Agency

As cameras rolled for the upcoming sci-fi flick, the actor struck a pose in the ancient Greek goddess costume.

The $100-million epic feature follows “an architect [who] wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster,” as per IMDb.

“Megalopolis” also has a star-studded lineup, including leading actors Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker and “Game of Thrones”’ Nathalie Emmanuel alongside Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, Aubrey Plaza, Madeleine Gardella, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, Chloe Fineman, Isabelle Kusman and newcomer Bailey Ives.

Details about LaBeouf’s role have been kept under wraps and a release date has yet to be revealed.