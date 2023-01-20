Rita Moreno isn’t afraid to talk about sex.

The 91-year-old actress recently starred alongside Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin in the sports comedy “80 for Brady” but had an unconventional favourite scene.

“I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are — you know, [Rob Gronkowski], all of these guys,” Moreno said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday. “I entered the room, and it’s a real locker room. And I swear to God, in seconds I got turned on.”

In fact, the scene “not only excited” her, but also flustered her to the point she couldn’t hold back her reaction. “I kept grabbing myself!” she revealed.

Her co-stars were bewildered by her story as they sat beside her on the couch, but Moreno may have been the most bewildered one herself.

“I kept saying to myself, ‘What is wrong with you?'” she recalled. “I said, ‘You are 90!’… And then I thought, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.'”

Field attempted unsuccessfully to dissuade the actress from sharing the story, even encouraging everyone to “just start singing ‘Moon River’ and she’ll stop.”

“She doesn’t like it when I talk about sex,” Moreno responded cheekily. “And I love to.”

Field answered, “I like it as much as anybody does! It’s just I don’t like being graphically verbal about it in public like this! I mean, come on!”

“And you know what? I do,” Moreno joked. “There’s a reason: I’m 91 now!”

The film stars the football-loving foursome embarking on road trip to see their hero Tom Brady, played by himself, play at the 2017 Super Bowl. The cast also includes Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Hamlin.

“80 for Brady” arrives in theatres Feb. 3.