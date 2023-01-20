Click to share this via email

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fans went wild at the reunion of Buffy and Spike during Thursday night’s “Wolf Pack” premiere.

Sarah Michelle Gellar posted several pictures from the event on her Instagram on Friday, Jan. 20, including photos with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Spike, played by James Marsters.

“This is a series of me… and the incredible men that came out to support me last night,” Gellar wrote alongside the post.

The post’s comment section blew up with fans’ ecstatic reactions.

“I’m entirely geeking out at Buffy and Spike reunion!!! 😍😍😍,” said one user with a flurry of heart-eyed emojis.

“Buffy and Spike yay!!!!!” exclaimed another fan at the long-awaited sighting of the sci-fi series reunion.

Another user acknowledged the iconic relationship between the two characters, citing them as their “favourite ship.”

“Loved you and @jamesmarstersof ❤️ my favorite ship from Buffy”

One user wrote how happy it brings them to see the pair come together after so many years.

“How wonderful to see Buffy and Spike together after so many years. I’ve always loved their characters together and hoped that at least Angel’s sequel would have a happy ending for them once I knew he was back to life. I love the grin on Spike’s face, let’s just say I’ve had a crush on him for a long time. Greetings from Italy”

Sarah Michelle Gellar has returned to paranormal television in “Wolf Pack” as Kristin Ramsy, an investigator on the hunt for teen werewolves.

“Wolf Pack” premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.