Girls, please make notes! Zoë Kravitz has some beauty tips.

Zoe Kravitz gave insight into the significant self-care techniques her parents instilled in her.

The “Batman” star recently discussed the beauty advice she received from her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, two of the most well-known figures in Hollywood.

Talking to Byrdie, Kravitz said: “Both my parents are people who have always marched to the beat of their drum and embraced their individuality. I was taught to care for myself, my skin, and my body, and listening to your body is a huge part of beauty.”

“Doing your own thing is part of what makes people so beautiful. When I see someone being themselves unapologetically, that always shines through everything,” Kravitz added.

In addition, Zoe explained how wellness plays a significant part in her beauty routine and why she thinks it’s crucial to schedule time for self-care.

“I used to come home and be on my phone for hours—scrolling through Instagram, texting people, or answering emails,” she told. “But I make an effort at the end of the day to put my phone down, put on some music, light some incense, or watch a movie.”