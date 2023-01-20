Click to share this via email

North West is an amazing big sister.

That’s the takeaway from a new video posted on the TikTok account shared by Kim Kardashian and her oldest child with ex Kanye West.

In the video, North helps younger siblings Saint and Psalm make some milkshakes.

After adding ice cubes, North helps the younger kids add milk, a dollop of frozen Cool Whip, some chocolate syrup and whipped cream, finally letting them top off their delicious creations with colourful sprinkles and more chocolate syrup.

In fact, North is emerging as a budding a social media superstar on the joint account that she shares with her mom.

Since launching the account back in 2021, the mommy-daughter duo have racked up more than 13 million followers, with their posts regularly attracting views in the millions.