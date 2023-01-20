Emilia Clarke attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "The Pod Generation" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah.

Since HBO’s “House of the Dragon”- the prequel series to “Game of Thrones”- premiered in August, Emilia Clarke has yet to watch the new series and doesn’t plan on it either, she revealed.

“I just can’t do it,” the actress, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen in “GOT” for all eight seasons, told Variety at Sundance Film Festival while promoting her world premiere of “The Pod Generation”. “It’s so weird. It’s so strange.”

“No! Can you [forgive me]?” she continued about not watching “House of the Dragon”, which follows her “GOT” characters’ ancestors.

Although Clarke shared that she’s “so happy it’s happening” and is “over the moon about all the awards,” referring to the show’s recent Golden Globe win for best drama, she admits that it’s just too “strange” for her to watch.

“It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels,” she explained. “I’m avoiding it.”

Clarke gained popularity thanks to her breakout role as Daenerys and was even nominated for four Emmy Awards and three Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance.