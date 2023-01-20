The sixth installment of “Scream” is said to be different than the rest.

According to directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the latest flick in the horror franchise will give fans a more “visceral” experience.

“’Scream VI’ is set shortly after the events of ‘Scream 5’, and follows how [the characters] deal with the massacre in Woodsboro [in ‘Scream 5’],” Bettinelli-Olpin told NME during a recent Zoom interview, live from the edit studio where he and Gillett continue to finish the upcoming film. “It follows them to New York, and then Ghostface enters the picture and everything goes off the rails.”

While Gillett shared that part of “Scream 5″‘s assignment was “to play the greatest hits” and “to really show that we were part of a long lineage of characters,” given that it was the franchise’s first new film in 11 years, he explained that with “Scream VI” they “wanted to subvert that warm blanket, and make something that’s grittier and rawer.”

“It’s relentless and really visceral. There’s a lot more of Matt and I in this movie,” he continued. “I think that we had to make ‘Scream 5’ in order to feel like we had permission to do this one. It has all of the ingredients, all of the things that we love about the franchise but it has an attitude that’s a little bit different.”

“We think people are going to be really excited about it,” Gillett added.

“Scream VI” hits theatres on March 10.