From theatre to film, Eddie Redmayne has proven not only his acting talents but his singing skills as well; however, there’s a chance he may be remembered as one character in particular despite his illustrious career.

In a recent interview with NME, the Cabaret Broadway star shared whether or not he thinks he’ll be known as his beloved character Newt Scamander from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

“I have no idea. But I love Newt,” he said. “So if that’s the case, then I’m thrilled by that.”

Redmayne starred as the wizard and magizoologist in all three of the franchise films. The last instalment, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”, premiered just last year.

When asked if he’d return to the Wizarding World for a fourth time, if another film came about, Redmayne didn’t quite give a specific answer.

“I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of,” he revealed. “So, as I’m aware, it’s not something that’s on the cards.”

The 41-year-old was recently nominated for a BAFTA award for his performance in “The Good Nurse” and just released a new stage album alongside the cast of Cabaret.