The drama between Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s daughters is now in the past.

The “Magic Mike” actor recently shared that his nine-year-old daughter Everly and Bullock’s daughter Laila, 11, are now on good terms after the “Miss Congeniality” actress revealed last March that their little girls previously “got into a huge fight” while attending the same preschool.

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Doesn’t Know If She’ll Be Comfortable Watching ‘Magic Mike 3’ After Working With Channing Tatum

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Tatum confirmed that there was more than just one “scrap” between their former preschoolers.

“Our daughters got into a couple scraps at school because they’re both very, very, very strong-willed little girls,” he said. “It was a very fun year that year.”

Tatum noted that Laila and Everly “love each other now” and “literally can’t get enough of each other.”

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock Came ‘Full On, Face To Face’ With A Naked Channing Tatum’s Manhood While Filming ‘The Lost City’

“They just want to hang out all the time,” he added.

Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan and Bullock adopted Laila in 2015. The actress is also a mother to her son Louis, who she adopted in 2010.