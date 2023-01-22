Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jeremy Renner is keeping fans in the loop as he continues his recovery journey after suffering blunt chest trauma and other injuries after he was accidentally run over by his snow plow on New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the “Avengers” shared a photo from his home as he undergoes physical therapy.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner’s 911 Audio Reveals Terrifying Scene After Snow Plow Accident

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all,” added Renner.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he concluded. “Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.”

Renner received a reply from “Avengers” co-star Chris Evans, who praised Renner as “one tough mf’er,” and jokingly worried about the condition of the snowplow.

That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9d — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2023

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂 https://t.co/xOOCNcNHNC — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

As a source previously told People, Renner is looking at “a long road to recovery,” but has already reportedly made great strides.

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” Renner’s sister Kym told People.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Reveals He’s Been Released From Hospital, Now ‘With My Family At Home’

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” she added. “He is crushing all of the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”