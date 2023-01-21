Beyoncé is preparing to perform at the Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai, which will mark her first full-length show since she and husband Jay-Z embarked on their On the Run II tour back in 2018.
According to TMZ, she’ll be bringing in an eye-popping paycheque for the one-hour performance, which will earn her a staggering $24 million.
Ahead of the Saturday-night show snippet of Queen Bey rehearsing “Crazy in Love” for the soundcheck was recorded, and quickly began making the rounds on Twitter.
Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk
— RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023
Beyoncé is reportedly getting paid $24 million dollars for a performance in Dubai. Here’s video from her Soundcheck.
pic.twitter.com/i9Kf97ikOW
— Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) January 19, 2023
Another video surfaced from the soundcheck, including snippets of songs including “Naughty Girl”, “Spirit”, “Halo” and “Freedom”, along with collabs “Drunk in Love” and “Crazy in Love”, leading to theories that Jay-Z may be making a surprise appearance.
BEYONCÉ’S SOUNDCHECK FOR HER DUBAI PERFORMANCE😭😭😭🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/3jzrwmYztY
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) January 18, 2023
Beyonce’s Dubai show is reportedly an invite-only event for guests at the resort, which includes 200 luxury apartments and approximately 700 hotel rooms and an additional 100 suites.
Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai tomorrow will feature the world’s first ‘Fire, Water and Light Fountain’.
Stay tuned for updates on her upcoming #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. 🐝 🪩 pic.twitter.com/5asSDx7hCi
— RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 20, 2023
Meanwhile, rumours abound that the Dubai show will be the launching event for her recently announced Renaissance tour, which is expected to get underway this summer.