Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Beyoncé is preparing to perform at the Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai, which will mark her first full-length show since she and husband Jay-Z embarked on their On the Run II tour back in 2018.

According to TMZ, she’ll be bringing in an eye-popping paycheque for the one-hour performance, which will earn her a staggering $24 million.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Rumoured Collab With Britney Spears Scuttled: Report

Ahead of the Saturday-night show snippet of Queen Bey rehearsing “Crazy in Love” for the soundcheck was recorded, and quickly began making the rounds on Twitter.

Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023

Beyoncé is reportedly getting paid $24 million dollars for a performance in Dubai. Here’s video from her Soundcheck.

pic.twitter.com/i9Kf97ikOW — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) January 19, 2023

Another video surfaced from the soundcheck, including snippets of songs including “Naughty Girl”, “Spirit”, “Halo” and “Freedom”, along with collabs “Drunk in Love” and “Crazy in Love”, leading to theories that Jay-Z may be making a surprise appearance.

Beyonce’s Dubai show is reportedly an invite-only event for guests at the resort, which includes 200 luxury apartments and approximately 700 hotel rooms and an additional 100 suites.

Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai tomorrow will feature the world’s first ‘Fire, Water and Light Fountain’. Stay tuned for updates on her upcoming #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. 🐝 🪩 pic.twitter.com/5asSDx7hCi — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 20, 2023

Meanwhile, rumours abound that the Dubai show will be the launching event for her recently announced Renaissance tour, which is expected to get underway this summer.