Beyoncé is hitting the stage at the Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai, which will mark her first full-length show since she and husband Jay-Z embarked on their On the Run II tour back in 2018.

According to TMZ, she’ll be bringing in an eye-popping paycheque for the one-hour performance, which will earn her a staggering $24 million.

Ahead of the Saturday-night show snippet of Queen Bey rehearsing “Crazy in Love” for the soundcheck was recorded, and quickly began making the rounds on Twitter.

Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023

Beyoncé is reportedly getting paid $24 million dollars for a performance in Dubai. Here’s video from her Soundcheck.

pic.twitter.com/i9Kf97ikOW — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) January 19, 2023

Another video surfaced from the soundcheck, including snippets of songs including “Naughty Girl”, “Spirit”, “Halo” and “Freedom”, along with collabs “Drunk in Love” and “Crazy in Love”, leading to theories that Jay-Z may be making a surprise appearance.

Beyonce’s Dubai show is reportedly an invite-only event for A-listers attending the launch of the resort, which includes 200 luxury apartments and approximately 700 hotel rooms and an additional 100 suites.

Among those on the guest list are Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma, Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy, “The Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick, “The Bachelor” star Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan, Bar Refaeli, Nia Long, and “Selling The OC” star Tyler Stanaland.

Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai tomorrow will feature the world’s first ‘Fire, Water and Light Fountain’. Stay tuned for updates on her upcoming #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. 🐝 🪩 pic.twitter.com/5asSDx7hCi — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 20, 2023

When Beyoncé finally took to the stage, concert attendees were warned that they were prohibited from taking any photos or video of the show.

However, that didn’t prevent some fans from doing it anyway, and sharing that footage on Twitter.

BLUE IVY AND BEYONCÉ PERFORMED BROWN SKIN GIRL TOGETHER OMG pic.twitter.com/K2t5LEo7Jm — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 21, 2023

Beyoncé singing Flaws And All! pic.twitter.com/LZUH9sixdH — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) January 21, 2023

🚨 BEYONCÉ PERFORMANDO BIGGER pic.twitter.com/pQTlJSZVHW — Beyoncé Access | Fan Account (@beyonceaccess) January 21, 2023

🚨 BEYONCÉ PERFORMANDO BEAUTIFUL LIAR pic.twitter.com/SpLFbb3lkg — Beyoncé Access | Fan Account (@beyonceaccess) January 21, 2023

Beyoncé is the definition of Mother, really. Like the motherest mother there is. pic.twitter.com/g5Xn1xJCcr — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 21, 2023

Meanwhile, rumours abound that the Dubai show will be the launching event for her recently announced Renaissance tour, which is expected to get underway this summer.