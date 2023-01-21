Buzz Aldrin has just walked down the aisle, at the ripe old age of 93.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the legendary Apollo 11 astronaut, one of the first two people to walk on the Moon, announced that he was celebrating his 93rd birthday by marrying longtime girlfriend Dr. Anca Faur, 63.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honoured by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” Aldrin shared on Twitter.

“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he added, accompanied by photos of the newlyweds.

As the Daily Beast reports, this is Aldrin’s fourth marriage.

Aldrin — who was born Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr. — wed Joan Archer in 1954. They had three children before divorcing in 1974.

Aldrin married Beverly Van Zile in 1975, but they divorced just three years later.

In 1988, he married third wife Lois Driggs Cannon. That marriage lasted for 24 years, until their divorce in 2012.