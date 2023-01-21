Michael J. Fox attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah

Michael J. Fox is telling fans he’s in it for the long haul.

On Friday, the B.C.-born actor appeared at the Sundance Film Festival to promote “Still”, the new documentary that recounts his life story.

After the screening, which reportedly received a huge standing ovation, Fox and director Davis Guggenheim spoke to the audience.

“You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,’” said Fox of being approached by Guggenheim about a documentary.

“And I said I have nothing to do next week,” he joked.

“The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood,” reads the synopsis of the film, which will stream on Apple TV+.

“The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease,” the synopsis continues. “Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.”

“This is f**king crazy. This is a 16-year-old kid who left Canada to be an actor,” said Fox of what it was like to watch his life story unfold onscreen. “A few years later I was one of the biggest actors in the world, and I was the guy that would get egged in high school.”

He added: “The thing that screams at me about how lucky I have been is the stuff with my family … It’s an amazing f**king life and I am enjoying it.”

While Parkinson’s may have slowed him down, by no means is Fox shutting down his acting career.

“How can you miss me if I won’t go away?” he joked of his ongoing screen presence. “I’m not going anywhere, unfortunately.”