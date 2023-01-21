Fans of “Stranger Things” are eagerly awaiting the fifth season, which will also be its last, and that anticipation extends to the cast.

In a recent interview with UpRoxx, Finn Wolfhard was asked if he were “ready” for the show to wrap up.

“Not ready but I’m just really excited to start working on it because after I finished watching season four, I just was like, ‘Damn, let’s just go back and film now,'” he responded.

“I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of I want to be done with it. It’s just like I want to know what happens,” he added. “I’m definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it’s the next kind of chapter of everyone’s life that needs to happen.”

Wolfhard is also a firm believer in the show ending when it will.

“Also, to me, if ‘Stranger Things’ went on any longer than five, I would say it would be ridiculous,” he said.

“I think [series creators] the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn’t even know if we’d do two. So, we’re happy that people still are around and want to watch it,” Wolfhard added.

“But yeah, I’m excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I’d like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of season one, and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic,” he said. “I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that’s pretty satisfying for fans.”