Alexa Nikolas, who starred in Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” didn’t hold back when sharing her honest opinion about the new original feature film reboot “Zoey 102”, based on the hit series.

While speaking with TMZ outside of a protest to “demand justice for those who have been abused by conservatorships” in West Hollywood, Nikolas shared how she feels about her former co-stars’ participation in the upcoming film.

“It kind of feels counterintuitive to support a network that I feel was complicit in childhood trauma and so I just kind of wish that the ‘Zoey 101’ cast was here today [protesting with Eat Predators, “a survivors-led movement”] and not doing [‘Zoey 102’],” she said.

The actress, who starred as Zoey’s (Jamie Lynn Spears) roommate Nicole Bristow, has been candid about the alleged abuse she endured in the past while appearing on the 2005-2008 show, such as being pressured to drink when she was 18 and having received undesired messages from an executive followed by a bribery to keep quiet.

“I did not feel safe as a child on set,” she admitted.

Nikolas explained how the “Zoey 101” reboot disregards not only herself, but others who’ve come forward about the alleged abuse at Nickelodeon, ultimately sending a “damaging” message to survivors around the world.

The actress, who’s starred in shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Hidden Hills”, noted that going on with the reboot is “harmful” because, in general, it makes survivors feel “discouraged” to come forward or “scared” that they won’t be supported.

When asked if any of her former castmates have reached out to her, Nikolas revealed that none of them have.

“I just wish they reached out to me to see if I was okay or to say that they supported me coming forward…I’m moving on from it now,” she shared.

Looking ahead, the 30-year-old who is pregnant with her second child hopes that one day her former onscreen PCA schoolmates will come around to advocate for survivors and for safe working conditions for future generations of child stars.

“Going after accountability is what I’m here for and if they don’t want to be a part of that journey, that says a lot about that set environment in general for me.”