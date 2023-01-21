Valerie Bertinelli is opening up about emotional abuse in relationships.

On Friday, the 62-year-old took to Instagram to repost a video of a woman sharing the different reasons why men and women leave relationships, followed by a video of her personal thoughts.

“When it comes to emotional abuse and mental abuse, it’s not talked about, because you just think, ‘I’m not being physically abused, so it’s not abuse,'” Bertinelli says in the clip.

The Food Network star went on to note that some women lose “any kind of love or respect that they have for themselves” because they “get so lost in trying to make their partner feel so loved [and] so respected.”

She continued to explain that someone may leave a relationship “to just find themselves again, to just love themselves again, because they don’t even know who they are.”

The candid post comes two months after Bertinelli’s divorce was finalized from husband Tom Vitale. Prior to their marriage, the actress was married to late musician Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.

Bertinelli’s post also follows another video she shared earlier this month, expressing why she’s looking forward to the new year.

“This new year’s day is coming in so much happier than last year’s,” the “Valerie’s Home Cooking” star captioned a clip of herself smiling while spinning around to Taylor Swift’s “Clean.”

“From a young age, New Year’s Day has been one of my absolute favourite days, for the last 5-6 years it’s been one of the saddest. No more,” she wrote. “There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful. I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life!”