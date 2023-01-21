Meghan McCain‘s family just got a little bigger! The former co-host of “The View” has welcomed her second child with husband Ben Domenech.

The new mom of two gave birth to a daughter named Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday, Jan. 19, she announced Friday, Jan. 20 on the Daily Mail‘s website, where she works as a columnist.

“Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!” she told the website. “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

As she wrote on her Instagram Story to promote the news, “We are all feeling blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!”

The couple, who are already parents to one-year-old daughter Liberty Sage, first announced Meghan was pregnant with a baby girl in September 2022.

“Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” Meghan told DailyMail.com at the time. “We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.”

“Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give,” she added of her mom, Cindy McCain, and Domenech’s mother, Jeanne Marie Schram. “Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!”

When ET spoke with Meghan in October 2021, she gushed over her daughter, whom she welcomed in 2020.

“I just didn’t think I could love anything the way that I love my dad,” she told ET, referring to her late father, Arizona Sen. John McCain. “I felt that kind of pure love was gone and it was something that I experienced, it was over now, but I love her. I don’t like to, like, gauge love but I love her just as much, if not more, and it’s this pure feeling of just, she’s perfect even when she, like, spits up or I have to change her diaper. I think it’s perfect.”

