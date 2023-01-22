Click to share this via email

Drake Live from Apollo at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City

Drake took to the stage of the famed Apollo Theater for a special SiriusXM concert on Saturday, Jan. 21, performing for a packed house of SiriusXM subscribers and VIPs.

Among the celebs in attendance were Justin and Hailey Bieber, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Durant, Ice Spice, Odell Beckham Jr., Gayle King, Richie Akvia, Michael Rubin, Will Makris and others.

The performance not only marked Drake’s first time on the stage of the Apollo, but was also his first concert in years.

Drake took fans through a career-spanning journey through is biggest hits, along with a few deep cuts, with the Apollo stage transforming from his childhood bedroom, then to the boardroom of a record label, then a Harlem bodega.

Drake opens his show at Apollo with ‘Over My Dead Body’ 🦉 pic.twitter.com/Modsc7UnDv — Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) January 22, 2023

Wu-Tang Forever transitioning to Trust Issues. Drake show at the Apollo was meant for ME..! #DrakeApollo pic.twitter.com/QE9Jy4JlHc — bianca ❦ (@papercutbliss) January 22, 2023

Drake tore through his career hits at the Apollo, which transformed from his childhood bedroom to a boardroom to a Harlem bodega pic.twitter.com/3rCWk9h5JY — Ethan Shanfeld (@ethanshanfeld) January 22, 2023

This transition… Drake was in his bag tonight at the Apollo 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/H9uX4ijwek — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake performing Practice pic.twitter.com/48xtmxcB90 — hourly drake (@hourlyaubrey) January 22, 2023

He kicked off the show sitting on a replica of his childhood bed while paying tribute to his Canadian TV past by wearing a “Degrassi” jersey.

Drake wearing a Degrassi jersey at his Apollo show..! #DrakeApollo pic.twitter.com/5D3uSWVyiG — bianca ❦ (@papercutbliss) January 22, 2023

Among the tracks Drake performed were “Best I Ever Had”, “Headlines”, “HYFR (Hell Ya F**king Right)”, “God’s Plan”, “One Dance”, “In My Feelings” and more.

At one point in the show, Drake — dressed in Cam’ron’s famous pink mink — welcomed Dipset to the stage, joined by Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey to perform “I Really Mean It”, “Dipset Anthem” and “We Fly High (Ballin)”.

DIPSET AND DRAKE AT THE APOLLO pic.twitter.com/6ia8BjQcXA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake brought out Dipset 🦅🗽 pic.twitter.com/aNrW4ZPGpp — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 22, 2023

Drake brought out Dipset at his concert in NYC 🗽🔥https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/xo6Iy2iicx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 22, 2023

Before leaving the stage, Dipset gifted Drake with a custom OVO x Dipset braclet. “These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different all the way in Canada,” Drake told the crowd.

Drake next brought out 21 Savage to perform a handful of songs from their recent album Her Loss, including “Rich Flex”, “Privileged Rappers”, “Knife Talk” and “Jimmy Cooks”, even teasing a joint tour later this year.

Drake brings out 21 Savage for "Rich Flex" at the Apollo. https://t.co/jKdXmL4IV8 pic.twitter.com/FPyc5dJeTn — Variety (@Variety) January 22, 2023

Drake and 21 Savage perform “Jimmy Cooks” at the Apollo #DrakeApollo pic.twitter.com/xIYYkWeVUh — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 22, 2023

Drake brings out Dipset & 21 Savage in NYC🎫 pic.twitter.com/mw0LJGBEGb — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 22, 2023

Drake wrapped up the show by thanking his fans.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me.… but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us,” he told the crowd.

“I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least,” he added. “And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

Drake will take to the stage tonight for a second performance at the Apollo Theater or SiriusXM.

The show will air on Drake’s exclusive SiriusXM channel Sound 42.