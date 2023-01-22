Click to share this via email

“Saturday Night Live” returned with its first new show of 2023, with “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza making her hosting debut.

The episode featured some surprise guest stars, particularly during a sketch spoofing the Miss Universe pageant.

After meeting Miss Belgium and Miss Albania, the pageant’s host (played by Kenan Thompson) throws it over the the judges, “who are inexplicably the two Property Brothers and Tony Hawk.

Kenan acts as surprised as the audience, saying, “Wow, it really is the Property Brothers and Tony Hawk.”

The camera then pans the judging table, with Drew and Jonathan Scott (each labelled “Property Brother” and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

“Wow, it really is the Property Brothers and Tony Hawk,” Thompson marvels. “That’s crazy, man.”

Thompson then asks, “Fellas, why’d you take this gig?”

They then hold up their judges’ cards, with Jonathan’s reading “Bad with money,” followed by Drew’s, which reads “I’m his twin.”

FRANCE pic.twitter.com/jKAWAFjhJt — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 22, 2023

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.