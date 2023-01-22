Alanis Morissette performs onstage at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lisa Marie Presley was remembered in song. On Sunday, friends, family and the public gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, to remember the singer, who died on Jan. 12. She was 54.

True to her Memphis roots and love of gospel music, the ceremony opened with a performance of “Amazing Grace” by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir.

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins also took the stage, wearing a black suit and strumming a guitar, as he gave an emotional performance of the group’s song, “To Sheila.”

Alanis Morissette also took the podium to sing her song, “Rest”, as members of the crowd wiped away tears.

