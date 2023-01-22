Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sam Smith was the musical guest during the first “Saturday Night Live” of 2023, and the British singer brought along some surprise guests.

During their first number, “Gloria”, Smith was accompanied by Sharon Stone, who reclined on a glittering chair while Smith sang, backed by a choir wearing dark hooded cloaks.

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC

This marked Stone’s first appearance “SNL” appearance in more than three decades; the last time she was on the show was when she made her hosting debut in 1992.

READ MORE: Why Sam Smith Changed ‘Stay With Me’ Lyrics At Marriage Act Signing Performance At White House

In addition to sharing the stage with Smith, Stone also appeared alongside host Aubrey Plaza in a film noir spoof.

For their second number, Smith sang “Unholy”, taking to the stage in a massive pink gown.

Midway through the song, two backup dancers entered and opened up the gown — revealing Kim Petras beneath, who then sang her verse from “Unholy”.

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.