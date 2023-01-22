Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner has clarified the correct way to pronounce her son Aire’s name.

The makeup mogul shared her baby boy’s name with the world for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 21.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott ‘On a Break’ From Relationship And Leading ‘Different Lifestyles,’ Source Says

Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat later questioned the pronunciation of the name, asking, “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?”

Jenner was quick to clear up confusion, replying, “AIR” with a red heart emoji.

The announcement comes exactly 10 months after Jenner took to social media to say her and Travis Scott‘s son would no longer be called Wolf.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her And Travis Scott’s Son’s Name And First Photos Of His Face

“FYI our son’s name isn’t wolf anymore,” she shared, explaining that the couple didn’t feel like the name was a good fit for the then-one-month-old.

Kylie added, “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”