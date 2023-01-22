JoJo Siwa is marking a big anniversary.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge took to Instagram to celebrate two years since she came out as openly gay.

“2 years ago today ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 now looking back on everything…. I’m SO proud of 17 year old JoJo.🫶🏼,” she wrote in the caption for the photo — the same photo she shared when she first came out, in which she wears a t-shirt with the words “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

In her original 2021 post, Siwa wrote, “My cousin got me a new shirt.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

She subsequently shared a video to express her gratitude to her fans for their sweet responses to her coming out.

“I have never ever been this happy before,” Siwa said. “You can all tell how happy I am.”

She added, “Right now you guys know that no matter who you love, it is okay. I think coming out has this stigma around it that it is a very, very scary thing but it’s not anymore. There are so many loving and accepting people out there.”