Travis Barker is debuting his newest ink, which appears to be a romantic tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, the drummer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, including some shots of his latest tattoo.
“Oh hey there,” Barker captioned the post.
A close-up shot reveals the new artwork to be a detailed portrait of Kardashian’s eyes.
This isn’t the first time that Barker has inked a tribute to Kardashian onto his body.
The Blink-182 star previously had his wife’s name tattooed onto his chest and her lips drawn on the inside of his bicep.