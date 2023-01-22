Travis Barker is debuting his newest ink, which appears to be a romantic tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian. 

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the drummer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, including some shots of his latest tattoo.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Her And Travis Barker’s ‘Beautiful’ Blended Family During A ‘Kardashians’ Dinner Scene 

Oh hey there,” Barker captioned the post.

A close-up shot reveals the new artwork to be a detailed portrait of Kardashian’s eyes. 

Instagram @travisbarker
Instagram @travisbarker

This isn’t the first time that Barker has inked a tribute to Kardashian onto his body.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Home Reportedly Flooded By California Storm

The Blink-182 star previously had his wife’s name tattooed onto his chest and her lips drawn on the inside of his bicep.