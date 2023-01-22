Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber is going into 2023 with a chic new hairdo.

The model, 26, took to Instagram to share some selfies on Sunday, Jan. 22, which showcase her fresh, bob haircut.

Instagram Story @haileybieber

Instagram @haileybieber

Bieber’s shorter hairstyle is a big change from her usual, shoulder-grazing length.

The cut may come as a surprise to fans, since the “Rhode” founder recently celebrated being able to wear a ponytail without using extensions.

“It’s taken me 3 years to grow my hair out. Officially can do a ponytail with no extensions or clip ins,” she wrote on Instagram just a few weeks ago.