Pamela Anderson has claimed that Tim Allen “flashed” her on the set of “Home Improvement” when she was 23.

In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, the actress alleges that the incident happened on her first day of filming the TV series.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Says Her Sons ‘Saved’ Her: ‘Brandon And Dylan Are True Miracles, Considering Their Gene Pool’

In an excerpt from the book, which was first published by Variety, Anderson recalls, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”

She adds, “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Responding to the disturbing allegations in a statement shared with Variety, Allen said, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Says ‘My Relationship With Tommy May Have Been The Only Time I Was Ever Truly In Love’

Anderson modelled for Playboy before starring in the hit show for two seasons.

Love, Pamela is set to hit shelves on Jan. 31.