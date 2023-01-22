Anne Hathaway is updating fans on the third installment in the “Princes Diaries” franchise.

The actress, 40, admitted that it was “thrilling” to “see the level of excitement” around the sequel, while speaking to People at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

“The Princess Diaries 2” was released in 2004, meaning that fans have been waiting almost two decades for the next part of Mia Thermopolis’ story.

Discussing the lengthy gap between movies, Hathaway said, “I know it’s probably very frustrating. It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”

Back in November, THR reported that Disney had commissioned a new script for the third “Princess Diaries” film from screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji (“Supergirl” and “Quantum Leap“).

According to the outlet, the sequel won’t be a reboot, but a continuation of the story of an American teenager who discovers she’s heir to the throne of the European nation of Genovia.