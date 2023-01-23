Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to turn heads. Literally.

On Monday, the star of “The Kardashians” made a splash at Paris Fashion Week, appearing with large fake lion’s head attached to her dress.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her And Travis Scott’s Son’s Name And First Photos Of His Face

Jenner was there for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show, with the lion head attached to the shoulder of her black velvet dress.

She accented the look with a snakeskin bag and gold shoes.

The lion may also be a reference to the name of Kylie’s 11-month-old son, who she recently revealed is named Aire, which in Hebrew means Lion of God.

Though it is not clear that the name is intended to be from the Hebrew. Jenner said in a comment on Instagram that the name is pronounced like “air.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Explains How To Pronounce Son Aire’s Name

Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was hardly the only star at the Schiaparelli show to get a bit wild with her style.

Doja Cat – Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Doja Cat attended the show painted red from head to toe, covered in red studs.