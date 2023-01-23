Click to share this via email

Kanye West introduced his eldest child, daughter North, 9, to his new wife Bianca Censori over the weekend.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was dropped off at Nobu in Malibu by her security team to have dinner with her dad and Censori on Sunday.

The newlyweds were seen arriving at the lavish restaurant just before North.

Censori, 27, opted for a black leather jacket, leggings and a pair of fluffy white boots for the outing, while West, 45, donned a bandana over his mouth and a khaki bomber jacket over his black ensemble.

West was seen wearing a ring on his wedding finger for the dinner date.

It was revealed earlier this month that West and Censori, who is thought to have worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for a few years, had secretly tied the knot.

Kanye West shares a meal with his reported new wife, Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, in Beverly Hills. — Photo: Backgrid

TMZ previously revealed that Ye, who has been surrounded by controversy in recent months after making a series of antisemitic comments, held a private ceremony with Censori to celebrate their love.

The website added at the time that the pair didn’t appear to have filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

TMZ claimed they were told the ring Ye has been seen wearing “symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.”

West released a new song titled “Censori Overload” last month, which is seemingly a tribute to his new partner.

Lyrics include, “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage’.”

West was famously married to Kim Kardashian. The pair tied the knot in 2014 in Florence, Italy after three years of dating, before announcing their split in February 2021.

Kardashian and West — who finally finalized their divorce in November 2022 — share four children together; North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.