Celebrities are speaking out about the latest mass shooting in the U.S.

Late Saturday night, a gunman shot and killed 10 people, injuring numerous others, at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, a largely Asian suburb of Los Angeles.

In a thread on Twitter, “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu condemned the attack and its impact on the Asian American community in the area.

“I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight,” he wrote.

TV journalist Lisa Ling also shared her reaction to the horrible event, writing on Instagram that she was “shattered.”

George Takei, Ken Jeong and others also spoke out on social media about the shooting.

On Sunday, police identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huy Can Tran, though no information was given about a possible motive for the shooting. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.