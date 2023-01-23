Celebrities are speaking out about the latest mass shooting in the U.S.

Late Saturday night, a gunman shot and killed 10 people, injuring numerous others, at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, a largely Asian suburb of Los Angeles.

In a thread on Twitter, “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu condemned the attack and its impact on the Asian American community in the area.

“I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight,” he wrote.

I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight. Please use the replies here to post more info as it comes out, as well as any verified fundraisers for the victims. I'd like to give what I can. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 22, 2023

TV journalist Lisa Ling also shared her reaction to the horrible event, writing on Instagram that she was “shattered.”

George Takei, Ken Jeong and others also spoke out on social media about the shooting.

Just heard the horrifying news out of Monterey Park, CA. A whole community wracked by gun violence and death, on what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration. No motive is yet known. But we must act to end the ability of murderers to take so many lives so brutally. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 22, 2023

My heart goes to all affected in #MontereyPark. Senseless. This needs to stop now. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 22, 2023

HOW DARE THIS GUNMAN ATTACK OUR JOY ON ONE OF THE MOST CELEBRATORY HOLIDAYS OF OUR COMMUNITIES an attack in #MontereyPark is like attacking the HQ of my community. it's been the hub of culture and life for so many Taiwanese/Chinese immigrants like me. i am sick to my stomach https://t.co/LeZiyhi65d — Jenny Yang in SF 1/28 SF Sketchfest (@jennyyangtv) January 22, 2023

I want to wish you a happy year of the rabbit. I want to show you the dumplings I made yesterday from scratch. Instead I’m just in shock. Processing. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) January 22, 2023

On Sunday, police identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huy Can Tran, though no information was given about a possible motive for the shooting. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.