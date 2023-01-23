James Cameron has made history with his recently-released film, “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

The Canadian movie-maker’s latest success means he’s now the only director with three films to have topped the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, TMZ reported.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ has officially crossed $2B at the worldwide Box Office. pic.twitter.com/Axjo2W2zua — Avatar Sequels (@avatarsequelsbr) January 22, 2023

He previously reached the milestone with 2009’s “Avatar”, which made $2.9 billion USD, and 1997’s “Titanic”, which nabbed around $2.1 billion.

TMZ added that only three other movies had reached the $2 million money milestone; “Avengers: Endgame” with $2.7 billion, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” with $2.071 billion and “Avengers: Infinity War” with $2.052 billion.

Time it took to reach $2 billion at the box office: Titanic: 5,233 days

Force Awakens: 54 days

Infinity War: 48 days

Avatar: 47 days

Avatar 2: 37 days

Endgame: 11 days — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) January 22, 2023

Before reaching the mark over the weekend, Cameron had shared the title with the Russo brothers, who directed both “Avengers” movies in the top 6.

As reported over the weekend, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” is currently No. 6 in the over-$2 billion club, it’s predicted that within days the film will overtake “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Infinity War” to hit the No. 4 position on the list of all-time grossing movies.