Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – January 27th, 2023

Sam Smith – “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”, plus Gloria (ALBUM)

Rosalía – “Lie Like You Love Me (LLYLM)”

Meghan Trainor ft. Kim Petras – “Made You Look Remix”

Ava Max – “Ghost”, plus Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Camilo & Camila Cabello – “Ambulancia”

Zara Larsson – “Can’t Tame Her”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

XG – “Shooting Star”

New Music Videos:

Taylor Swift – “Lavender Haze”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Chlöe – “Pray It Away”, Daniel Caesar – “Do You Like Me“, Rita Ora – “You Only Love Me”, JORDY – “Story Of A Boy”, Kayla Rae – “Blue”, Maisie Peters – “Body Better”, James Hersey – “Right Where I Am”, Kevin Ross – “Look My Way”, SG Lewis – “Oh Laura” plus AudioLust & HigherLove, Joseph – “Nervous System”, Bella Dose – “Mirame”, The Kid LAROI – “Love Again”, Fall Out Boy – “Heartbreak Feels So Good”,

Keep On Your Radar:

Shania Twain – Queen Of Me (ALBUM)

The queen of country music is back and better than ever, with her new album Queen Of Me set for release on February 3, 2023.

Raye – My 21st Century Blues (ALBUM)

Raye’s first album as an independent artist is set for release on Feb 3, 2022.

Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn (ALBUM)

Rebecca Black’s debut album, Let Her Burn is set for release on February 9, 2023.

Paramore – This Is Why (ALBUM)

Paramore’s This Is Why album I set for release on Feb 10, 2023.

Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)

Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.

Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)

Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.

Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)

Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.