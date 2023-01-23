Eddie Murphy wants to get back on the road.

The actor, who first started doing stand-up comedy in the ’70s, tells ET Canada’s Sangita Patel of whether he’ll be getting back to doing stand-up anytime soon, “I want to get back to live performing, but I don’t know if it would just be stand-up.

“I’d have to figure out how to do a full-on show because I have music [and] I do comedy. I want to do comedy and music, a real show.

“I want to have the show be more than just stand-up. Stand-up comedy would be part of it. I want to figure out how to do like a full-on show.”

When asked whether he’ll bring on any celebrity guests, Murphy insists he won’t be doing that and will be the star of the show himself.

Murphy, who has been promoting his latest film “You People”, explains, “It’s me and all my characters… figure out how to do all those characters. You can have holograms and characters and stuff, comedy and music. Like an experience. I’m trying to figure out how to do something that’s never been done before.”

“My past people want to see me do stand-up, so stand-up comedy would be a part of it. But, I want to have a show that reflects everything. My entire experience that I’ve had in everything that I do, I want to see that. It’s like, how do I get that on stage? That’s what I’m trying to figure out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Murphy talks about his legacy, telling Patel: “My legacy is my children. My work, this is just what I do. My legacy is my 10 children.”