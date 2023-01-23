Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde".

The 43rd Razzie Awards nominations are in.

Amid the gongs being given out for the best flicks out there during awards season, the Razzies are honouring the worst.

“Blonde”, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, leads this year’s noms with eight, while Machine Gun Kelly’s “Good Mourning” nabs seven.

READ MORE: Ana de Armas Explains Why It’s Been ‘Tough’ For Audiences To Understand Marilyn Monroe In ‘Blonde’: ‘The Emotional Truth Is Powerful’

Disney’s “Pinocchio”, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, picks up six noms, while “Morbius”, featuring Jared Leto and Matt Smith, has five and “The King’s Daughter”, starring Pierce Brosnan, nabs three.

See the full list of nominations below:

WORST PICTURE

“Blonde”

“Pinocchio”

“Good Mourning”

“The King’s Daughter”

“Morbius”

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly)/ “Good Mourning”

Pete Davidson (Voice Only)/ “Marmaduke”

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto)/ Disney’s “Pinocchio”

Jared Leto/ “Morbius”

Sylvester Stallone / “Samaritan”

READ MORE: Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ Starring Ana De Armas Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / “Firestarter”

Bryce Dallas Howard / “Jurassic Park: Dominion”

Diane Keaton / “Mack & Rita”

Kaya Scodelario / “The King’s Daughter”

Alicia Silverstone / “The Requin”

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

“Blonde ”

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – “365 Days: This Day” & “The Next 365 Days”

Disney’s “Pinocchio”

“Firestarter”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / “Morbius”

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only)/ Disney’s “Pinocchio”

Penelope Cruz / “The 355”

Bingbing Fan / “The 355” and “The King’s Daughter”

Mira Sorvino / “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role)/ “Good Mourning”

Tom Hanks / “Elvis”

Xavier Samuel / “Blonde”

Mod Sun / “Good Mourning”

Evan Williams / “Blonde”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / “Good Mourning”

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / “Blonde”

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)/ “Elvis”

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / “Blonde”

The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / “The Bubble”

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / “Good Mourning”

Andrew Dominik / “Blonde”

Daniel Espinosa / “Morbius”

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s “Pinocchio”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Blonde” / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “bio-novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s “Pinocchio” / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz

“Good Mourning” / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

“Jurassic World: Dominion” / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow and Derek Connolly

“Morbius” / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

The 2023 Razzie winners will be announced on March 11, the day before the 2023 Oscars on March 12.