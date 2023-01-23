The next “Yellowstone” spin-off is bringing in some big star power.

Last week, in an interview with Fox News Digital, Dennis Quaid revealed that he is filming a part in the upcoming “1883: The Bass Reeves Story”.

“Riding horses, shooting guns. You know, making mayhem at 4 in the morning,” he said of the shoot.

Quaid will be playing Sherill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. He joins star David Oyelowo, who is playing Bass Reeves a real-life former enslaved man who went on to become the first Black deputy U.S. Marshall west of the Mississippi.

It is said that Reeves arrested over 3,000 fugitives during his career and killed 14 outlaws around the time the spin-off series is set.

“‘Bass Reeves’ will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and also believed to be the inspiration for ‘The Lone Ranger’,” the official description reads. “Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

The six-episode limited series joins previous “Yellowstone” spin-offs “1883” and “1923”.

No premiere date has been announced as yet.