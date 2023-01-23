Get ready to spice up your life, Mel B just teased that the Spice Girls will be reuniting “very, very soon.”

Mel B, a.k.a Scary Spice, visited “Sherri” on Monday, Jan. 23, to discuss the likelihood of a Spice Girls reunion.

“You know what … us five actually did get together a couple months ago. All five of us,” shared the pop music veteran.

“Because Covid hit everything kind of got put on the back burner. Everything was at a standstill. So, now we’re talking about doing something together, and fingers crossed it will be announced very soon … very, very soon!”

Though Sherri Shepherd and the audience voiced their immediate excitement at the news of an incoming Spice Girls reunion, not everyone seemed as thrilled.

“I’ve got three daughters, 11, 15, and 23,” continued Mel B.

“My 11-year-old and 15-year-old are like, ‘Do people still know you?’ I’m like, ‘Mommy’s a Spice Girl.’ They’re like, ‘Vintage Spice Girl.’ I’m like, ‘I’ll take that! I will take that,'” shared Scary Spice of her daughter’s less than stellar knowledge of her pop superstardom.

During the interview, Mel B traversed over various other topics, including the alleged abuse she experienced during her relationship with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

“Sherri” airs every day on local listings of Fox stations.