Two of HGTV’s biggest stars, Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, are joining forces in the latest reality TV competition, “Renovation Resort.”

The competition centers around McGillivray’s (“Buyers Bootcamp,” “Property”) recently purchased lakeside vacation resort, which needs a complete overhaul. The entrepreneur enlists the help of Baeumler (“Island of Bryan”) to revamp his latest property.

Over seven weeks, the show will follow four professional designer-contractor duos as they try to transform the rundown resort into a modern-day vacation destination.

The duos who impress Scott and Bryan the most with their renovation skills will take home a cash prize of $100,000.

The competitors include husband-and-wife duo Rotem and Troy from Toronto, ON., entrepreneurs April and Arnold from Chicago, IL., business partners Jena and Sean from Toronto, ON., and business and romantic partners Savannah and Kyle from Phoenix, AZ.

HGTV Canada’s “Renovation Resort” cast — Photo: HGTV Canada

Scott and Bryan will be joined by a roster of guest judges, including Debra Salmoni (“Scott’s Vacation House Rules“) and Sarah Keenleyside (“Backyard Builds.”)

The duo’s renovations will be judged on quality, creativity, and functionality.

The first episode of “Renovation Resort” premieres on HGTV on Sunday, March 5, at 10 PM EST.