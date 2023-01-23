Nickelback is putting their show on the road.
The band announced on Monday they’re going on tour with their 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour to promote their 10th studio album, Get Rollin’.
As part of the announcement, they released a hilarious promotional video on YouTube featuring the band attempting serious voiceover only to break out in jokes and laughter.
“The Get Rollin’ Tour coming to a city… kind of close to you,” vocalist Chad Kroeger teases.
“If you live in one of these cities, you’re in luck. If not? You’re f–ked,” added Ryan Peake.
The tour will hit 38 cities across North America including stops in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.
It kicks off on June 12 in Quebec City.
Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the band at non-festival stops along with country artist Josh Ross.
Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at livenation.com.
The full list of tour stops is below:
Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Music Festival ^
Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena