Nickelback is putting their show on the road.

The band announced on Monday they’re going on tour with their 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour to promote their 10th studio album, Get Rollin’.

As part of the announcement, they released a hilarious promotional video on YouTube featuring the band attempting serious voiceover only to break out in jokes and laughter.

“The Get Rollin’ Tour coming to a city… kind of close to you,” vocalist Chad Kroeger teases.

“If you live in one of these cities, you’re in luck. If not? You’re f–ked,” added Ryan Peake.

The tour will hit 38 cities across North America including stops in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

Nickelback – Photo: Maya Serin

It kicks off on June 12 in Quebec City.

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the band at non-festival stops along with country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at livenation.com.

The full list of tour stops is below:

Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Music Festival ^

Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena