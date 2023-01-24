Tim Allen’s denial of Pamela Anderson’s claim that he once flashed her on the set of “Home Improvement” is being questioned after the emergence of a video from the set of the beloved 1990s sitcom.

In the blooper video, obtained by TMZ, Allen — wearing a kilt‚ is filming a scene with co-star Patricia Richardson, in which she complements him on the kilt.

“Hangs long,” she says, “I just wish it was shorter.”

Allen then quickly lifts the garment, causing Richardson to react with shocked surprise as the studio audience roars.

Despite how it may have appeared, Richardson denies that Allen was naked beneath the kilt.

“People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there,” she told TMZ. “I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.”

In her memoir Love, Pamela, Anderson writes about encountering Allen wearing a robe on her first day on the set of Home Improvement, alleging that Allen opened his robe and flashed her.

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even,” she wrote of Allen apparently referencing her numerous Playboy spreads. “I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen has denied Anderson’s allegation. “No, it never happened,” he told TMZ. “I would never do such a thing.”