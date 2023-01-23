Sam Smith is a proud parent to their dog Velma.

The singer tells ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair how their pup changed their outlook on life and love, gushing: “She taught me how to love.”

Smith adds, “I really feel like I don’t think I loved anyone other than my family and friends and stuff… she’s really taught me that. I miss her loads by the way, I haven’t seen her in ages.”

The musician also reveals the pup has siblings now; two tortoises called Paprika and Nutmeg.

Elsewhere in the chat, Smith talks about their romantic life, insisting of whether they’re able to date at this stage in their life: “Yeah, I’ve always been able to date.”

They say of how a Tinder or Grindr profile would look, “I never did Grindr. I did Tinder once, I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.

“Well, I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that.”

The “Stay With Me” hitmaker says they “would just be silly” if they were on dating apps, laughing that their profile would read something like, “Loves Velma, loves McDonalds.”

Smith’s comments come after they were spotted getting cozy with New York-based designer Christian Cowan recently.

Smith has been previously romantically linked with model Jay Camilleri, actor Andy Newton Lee, and Brandon Flynn.

